‘I Had Big Fight With Gautam Gambhir’, Manoj Tiwary Reveals Reason Behind Short IPL Stint With KKR

Manoj Tiwary reveals never heard before tale of his fight with Gautam Gambhir that shortened his stint with KKR in IPL.

Manoj Tiwary and Gautam Gambhir (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has been all over the headlines after his retirement from all formats of cricket. After his shocking remarks against MS Dhoni, Tiwary came into highlights again as he blamed a fight with Gautam Gambhir as the reason for his short stint with the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Tiwary was a crucial part of the KKR team during the period between 2010 and 2013. The batter even smashed the winning boundary during KKR’s maiden IPL title win under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. However, now Tiwary also revealed having an altercation with Gambhir in the dressing room that shortened his time with the Kolkata-based franchise.

“During my stint with KKR, I had a big fight with Gambhir in the dressing room. That never came to light. KKR became the champion in 2012. At that time, I managed to hit the boundary and the team won. That gave me a chance to play for the team one more year. Had I not fought with Gambhir in 2013, maybe I would have played for another 2-3 years. That means the amount I was supposed to get as per the contract would have gone up. Bank balance would have strengthened. But I never thought about that,” said Tiwary in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika.

Tiwary also revealed how he lost his contract with Delhi Daredevils when he confronted the coach Garry Kristen for not giving him and other eligible cricketers a chance which resulted in him getting fired from the franchise.

“Gary Kirsten was the coach when I played for Delhi Capitals. I was seeing in front of my eyes in one match after another that the first eleven was not going well. The combination is not correct. Eligible cricketers were not getting a chance to play. Many were out due to injuries. The results of the team were not good. I went straight and said, leave me if you can’t put me in the XI. My contract then was ₹2.8 crore. I never thought that if I said this, they would misunderstand me and leave me. Never thought of my loss,” said Tiwary.

