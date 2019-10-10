Jasprit Bumah’s story is one that deserves high praise. The 25-year-old premier fast bowler, who rose to fame in a short period of time, recalled his days of struggle with mother Daljit in a video tweeted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians – Bumrah’s team for the last 7 years.

“‘Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success.’ Watch the transformational journey of @Jaspritbumrah93 from a rookie to a world-beater,” Mumbai Indians captioned a minute and 46 seconds long video, which featured Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani speaking at the Sports Business Summit in London.

“Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success. I would like to share with you the transformational journey of a young boy who was discovered by Mumbai Indians from a small time of India,” Nita said before leading the audience onto the video that began documenting Bumrah’s inspirational journey.

“When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband,” recalled fast bowler’s mother Daljit Bumrah.

The India pacer then added: “After that we couldn’t afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirts. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again.

“So, as a child you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened,” he added.

Daljit said she was elated to see her son play an IPL match for the first time on TV. “The first time when I saw him on that IPL match on TV, I couldn’t stop crying. He has seen me struggle financially and physically also,” she said.

Jasprit said: “All these tough times make you strong because you’ve seen tougher days before.”

Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the home Test series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, is currently in London to get treatment for a stress fracture in his lower back. “No place like London,” Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

He was in phenomenal form during the recent West Indies tour, where he picked up 13 wickets in two Test matches, including a hat-trick.