‘I have an idea of what I would like to do’, Lionel Scaloni reflects on his future as Argentina coach after losing FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Scaloni revealed that his next step would be to speak with the president of the Argentine Football Association before deciding what comes next

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Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni looks disappointed after receiving the runners up medal during the awarding ceremony after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has admitted he is unsure about his future after his side’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The 48-year-old, whose contract runs until December, became emotional while addressing the media after the match and said he needs time before making a decision on whether to continue in the role.

Scaloni revealed that his next step would be to speak with the president of the Argentine Football Association before deciding what comes next.

“I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need, I don’t know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through,” Lionel Scaloni told the reporters.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 key talking points from the historic first-ever 48-team edition across North Americas

The Argentina boss then thanked the federation for giving him the opportunity to lead the national team and said he was proud of the effort shown by his players and support staff throughout the tournament.

“I am thankful to the president for giving me the chance to be in the position I am in at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone. We have tried until the very last minute to give our utmost, the staff and players. I believe it’s only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through,” Scaloni added.

Scaloni struggled to hold back his tears during the press conference as he spoke about the emotional toll of leading Argentina to another World Cup final.

“Bear with me, I don’t know if I can continue. This place is wonderful, it is a dream place. We would never have imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place. In order to continue, you need a great deal of things, especially resetting your mind, rebooting, creating a group like this again. That is very difficult to do,” Lionel Scaloni concluded.