Responding to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s ‘ he has no great records’ remark in his book, former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Saturday reminded the former allrounder of his 75 off 54 balls in the 2007 World T20 final apart from calling him a ‘liar’ and a ‘traitor’. Also Read - BCCI Reveals 'Team Mask Force' in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic | WATCH VIDEO

“Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists,” Gambhir tweeted on Saturday. Also Read - David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaif's 'Shiela Ki Jawaani' Song During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records!OK @SAfridiOfficial let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Wishes KL Rahul on His 28th Birthday, Says 'Always Got Your Back' — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 18, 2020

“(Gautam Gambhir) and his attitude problem. He, who has no personality. He, who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He has no great records, just a lot of attitude. He behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond,” Afridi had said in the book.

Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir decided to contribute his two years’ salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country.