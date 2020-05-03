Few Sportspersons have expressed their reservations regarding the return of sports amid coronavirus pandemic despite assurances that all safety measures will be put in place. However, veteran England cricketer Stuart Broad insists he will have no problem in playing again should the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) deem the environment safe enough. Also Read - 'He Refuses to Grow up, Daily Comes With a New Lie', BJP Lambasts Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks on Aarogya Setu App

Cricket in England and across the world has taken a forced break due to the ongoing health crisis. ECB has already suspended all professional cricket at least till June end including postponing its ambitious and highly promoted competition The Hundred.

Footballer Sergio Aguero, who plays for Premier League club Manchester City, has said most players 'are scared' to return action due to coronavirus.

” I know everyone feels very differently about this. Sergio Aguero has been talking about how nervous the players would be. Personally, I wouldn’t be,” Broad was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

” I have huge faith in our medical team at the ECB. I have known Nick Peirce, the chief medical officer, for a long, long time and I have full faith in what he and his team believe is right for cricket,” he added.

Broad said while he wants cricket to be back in any form even if it’s played behind closed doors but not if players’ health is put in danger. ” Yes, we all want to see cricket being played whether it is behind closed doors and just on TV or in front of spectators. And I know that the England doctors I’ve worked with over a long period of time would not cut corners to make it happen,” he said.

He continued, ” So if one of Nick or Gurjit Bhogal, our current England team doctor, rings and tells me ‘I think this is a good way to do it,’ I will 100% trust what they are saying.”

Broad though said it ECB alone won’t decide when to resume.

” Cricket will literally be governed by the government. It’s not as though the ECB are going to have to be lone wolves and decide when we get back out there,” Broad said. “The government will give the go-ahead and then us players will have to make sure we are in the physical capability to get match fit. I know how I feel about not seeing live sport and I know how much joy live sports brings me. So the players’ responsibility is to make sure we are ready to go at the drop of a hat.”