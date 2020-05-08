India men hockey team midfielder Nilkanta Sharma feels his experience of playing in multiple major tournaments puts him in good stead for the Tokyo Olympics which have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: Maharashtra Seals Border Again But This Time Not Exactly For Coronavirus

"I have been in the international circuit for around three years and have been very fortunate to be a part of big competitions such as the Hockey Men's World Cup 2018 and FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019," Sharma said.

" It's great to have so much experience under my belt, which will be a big bonus for a tournament like the Olympics next year. I have learned to stay calm and composed in pressure situations and have a great understanding of my role in the side." he added.

Sharma says his tuning with captain Manpreet Singh and, Hardik Singh is excellent which reflects in the way they man India’s midfield.

“The way Manpreet and I communicate on the field is terrific,” he said. ” Manpreet motivates all of us through the way he plays his game and ensures that every player is contributing to the team’s cause in some way or the other.”

He continued, ” I share a great bond with Hardik as well. We understand each other’s games which makes it easy for us to support each other. We have been communicating well for quite some time now and hopefully, we will be able to hit the right note as soon as we get back to practice and eventually on the field.”

The India men’s squad, along with the support squad, is currently in Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru where they are continuously working on their fitness.

“There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult couple of months for all of us. We made it a point to keep training in whichever way we can once the lockdown began. With minimal equipment such as bands, we are doing several exercises in our rooms throughout the day,” he said.

” Fitness will play a key role in how we react to certain situations once we are in the midst of a match in the future. We are carrying out push-ups, crunches, sit-ups and going for individual runs on a regular basis. Our Scientific Advisor Robin Arkell has devised some amazing fitness schedules which have helped us maintain our fitness standards,” he added.