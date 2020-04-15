Using his sheer brute strength, West Indies allrounder Andre Russell on numerous occasions has singlehandedly dragged the teams he has represented over the years to incredible victories. Also Read - One Good IPL Can Change a Player's Career, Frustrating That it Has Been Postponed: Vijay Shankar

For his incredible performances last year, he was recently named Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer of 2019 and the ‘deeply honoured’ Russell has set his sights on the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year. Also Read - IPL: Jos Buttler in Awe of Rohit Sharma's Effortless Strokeplay, Says Like The Way He Takes Players Down

“My main focus currently, is ensuring that I perform to the best of my ability every time I am given the opportunity to play cricket. With the World T20 swiftly approaching, I just want to take things one day at a time and give myself and my team the best possible chance of winning that tournament,” Russell was quoted as saying by Windies Cricket. Also Read - IPL 2020 'Indefinitely Postponed' After Lockdown Extension, BCCI Informs Franchises And Broadcasters: Report

With cricket events across the globe suspended on account of coronavirus pandemic, Russell is continuing to work on his fitness as his evident by his various posts on Instagram account.

The 31-year-old, whose boasts of a strike-rate of 151.6 in T20Is, is looking forward to playing again having added more firepower to his batting. “My body feels amazing and things are really going well for me out in the middle. In the past, I was able to win a lot of matches with brute force, however, I have made strides in regards to my timing and technique. I am very excited for the months ahead,” he said.

Russell would have been giving the demonstration of the improvements he has made in his batting had the IPL not been postponed indefinitely where he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders.