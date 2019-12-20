Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is the latest sportsperson to have revealed his autobiography.

Titled Mind Master, Anand has said that his biography contains numerous, distinctive experiences that have helped shape him into the legend that he is. Anand explained that although it was quite a task for him to recollect the last 26 years of his career, he has put in his 100 percent trying to offer an insight into it.

“To recall incidents that happened years ago and try to make sense of them was a challenging task but I have tried my best to be truthful and narrated my journey with utmost sincerity. So my book is not a ‘work of fiction’,” Anand told Times of India.

“I keen a straight face but there is turmoil inside me. If I dislike certain things, I will tell it. I have not been rude with anyone and stated my displeasure on the basis of what others have told me in various media. So there is nothing that crosses the line.”

Anand became a grandmaster at the age of 18. He held the FIDE World Chess Championship from 2000 to 2002, thus becoming the first Asian to do so. He became the undisputed World Champion in 2007 and defended his title against Vladimir Kramnik in 2008.

About the increasing number of grandmasters in India, Anand said: “I became a GM in 1987, the next one happened in 1990. It was very slow then but picked up a lot of speed later. In 2000, we had six-seven grandmasters. Today we have over 65 and this number is increasing very fast. It is very much because of technology and tools available today.”