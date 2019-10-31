Rohit Sharma, who will be leading India in the three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, said he hasn’t faced any problem with Delhi’s pollution since the team arrived on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has not shown signs of improvement and reportedly, Indian players could give hardcore outdoor training sessions at the stadium a miss and spend more time at the gym before Sunday’s opening T20I.

“I have just landed and haven’t had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played. We didn’t have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven’t had any problem,” Rohit said at an event on Thursday.

According to a source quoted by IANS, a final call will be taken after taking a look at the weather on Friday and Saturday.

“The match shouldn’t be a major problem as it is a night match, but the issue is the training (set for the mornings) and you could see optional training sessions on both the days if the weather doesn’t improve. This isn’t a fresh season and the players have already been playing so some gym sessions should be enough to get them up and running after the Diwali break. And even if you have the senior players coming in on Saturday — eve of the game — it could be just to gauge the playing conditions. But again, all that depends on the weather conditions.

“We have been keeping a check on the weather forecast and while the sun didn’t come out on Tuesday, it is showing sunny on Friday, so in that case, training shouldn’t be a problem. Once the sun comes out, things will hopefully be sorted out and in that scenario, we will have full training sessions,” the source said.