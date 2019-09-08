Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik has responded to the showcause notice sent by BCCI after he was spotted in the Trinbago Knight Riders dressing-room sporting their jersey. As an annually contract player of BCCI, Karthik is not allowed to take part in any franchise-based cricket, expect IPL, where he is the captain of KKR. ”My coming to Trinidad was at the invitation of head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum, who also happens to be head coach of TKR. He felt that it’ll be useful for me as a captain of KKR, to come for some discussions with him in regard to KKR,” said Karthik.

The incident in contention here is the first match of TKR this season when they faced-off with St Kitts and Nevis Patriot.

”During the 1st TKR game on Sept 4, he had invited me to watch the game from dressing room, which I did & also wore TKR jersey. I wish to tender my unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on his visit,” he added further.

BCCI got a screengrab of Karthik, who played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, seen wearing Trinbago Knight Riders jersey and relaxing in the dressing room alongside Brendon McCullum.

It was learnt that Karthik, who is the captain of Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, didn’t seek any permission from the BCCI to attend the event in the West Indies.