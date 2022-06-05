New Delhi: Pakistan fast-bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar made a shocking revelation that he wanted to ‘intentionally’ hurt and wound the great Sachin Tendulkar during India vs Pakistan Test Series back in 2006.Also Read - IND vs SA: Focus Is To Keep Bowling In Right Areas, Not On Shoaib Akhtar's Fastest Delivery Record, Says Umran Malik

The very series of events took place in the third Test of the series, where the fearsome blower tried everything he could to get the the great man down. Also Read - If You Can Become 50 Percent Like Your Father, There is Nothing Better, Kapil Dev Gives Valuable Advise to Arjun Tendulkar

“I’m revealing this for the first time. I intentionally wanted to hit Sachin in that Test match. I was determined that I had to wound Sachin in that Test at any cost”, Akhtar told to Sportskeeda. Also Read - Wasim Akram Turns 56: We Look At His Top Five Wickets | Video

“Inzamam kept telling that bowl in front of the wickets, but I wanted to hit Sachin. So I hit him on his helmet and I felt he was done. But when I watched the video, I saw Sachin had managed to save his head,” Akhtar said

“I again tried to injure him. But on other side, Indian batting was facing music in the shape of Asif. I had rarely seen anyone bowl as good as the way Asif bowled on that particular day,” he added.

In this Test Irfan Pathan also claimed his famous hattrick but India lost the match by 341 runs and the lost the three-match series by 1-0.

In Test cricket, Akhtar has bowled Sachin a total of 140 deliveries, getting him out only on two occasions. Sachin has managed to score 79 runs with a strike rate of 56.4. Tendulkar has also hit a total of 12 boundaries against him in the longest format of the game.