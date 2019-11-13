Nothing seems to be going right for Rishabh Pant. The young wicketkeeper batsman has yet to register a half-century since his last 10 matches for India. Pant, who many believe can succeed MS Dhoni, now finds himself on shaky ground.

While many including Rohit Sharma have thrown their weight behind the 22-year-old glovesman, another senior opener Shikhar Dhawan believes Pant should not pay heed to what’s written about him in the media.

“I keep telling him that don’t see what is being said or written about you in the media. See, the point is that whatever you see or read will come into your mind. I don’t read any newspaper. I have trained myself that way because I know that if I have done well, they will write good things and if I don’t, they will write that. It is a journey. When I started, I also saw, but that is how you learn. Rishabh is a great talent and he will do really well in the long run,” Dhawan was quoted as saying in an interview to IANS on Wednesday.

Even Dhawan has been out of touch of late which has seen him miss the bus in the longer format. But he isn’t ready to give up and wants to return with a bang.

“Absolutely looking to get back. I am always on for Test cricket and when I get the opportunity (in domestic cricket) I will be playing. I will play Ranji Trophy when I am free. I will not sit at home. When I am not playing all the three formats, I will definitely play domestic cricket,” he said.

Asked if he regrets missing India’s maiden Day-Night Test, Dhawan said: “No regrets on missing out. Not there, so might as well accept it and move on. I have accepted it and am working hard to come back strongly.”

Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup in Australia, the left-ahdned batsman said that India are clear favourties. “We are strong contenders. From now onwards we will play so many T20s that we will get refined and be ready for the World T20. I am sure that we will do really well there,” he said.