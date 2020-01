I-League 2019-20 Fixtures

One of the most reputed domestic football competition the I-League is underway where a whopping 110 matches would be played over a period of three months. Most of the matches would take place at 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

“The fixtures have been drawn after consulting our marketing partners FSDL, broadcasters DSport, and all the clubs involved in the competition,” said I-League CEO Sunando Dhar. “This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2 PM, 5 PM and 7 PM.”

“I’m sure this would make all the clubs happy. Like always, we are looking forward to a great season of the I-League. Wishing all the clubs best of luck for the season,” he further added.

I-LEAGUE FULL SCHEDULE –

November 30: Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan (2.00PM)

November 30: Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC (7.00PM)

December 1: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Punjab FC (5.00PM)

December 1: Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC (7.00PM)

December 4: East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC (5.00PM)

December 6: NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC (2.00PM)

December 6: Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC (5.00PM)

December 7: Punjab FC vs East Bengal (2.00PM)

December 8: Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers (5.00PM)

December 9: Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC (7.00PM)

December 10: NEROCA FC vs East Bengal (2.00PM)

December 10: Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC (2.00PM)

December 11: Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC (5.00PM)

December 12: Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (2.00PM)

December 14: East Bengal vs TRAU FC (5.00PM)

December 15: Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers (2.00PM)

December 16: Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows (2.00PM)

December 16: Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC (5.00PM)

December 17: Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC (2.00PM)

December 20: Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC (2.00PM)

December 21: Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC (7.00PM)

December 22: TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC (2.00PM)

December 22: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal (5.00PM at Salt Lake Stadium)

December 26: Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC (2.00PM)

December 28: Churchill Brothers vs Indian Arrows (7.00PM)

January 4, 2020: TRAU FC vs Punjab FC (2.00PM)

January 4: Churchil Brothers vs East Bengal (5.00PM)

January 4: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC (7.00PM)

January 5: Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan (2.00PM)

January 5: Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC (5.00PM)

January 8: Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers (2.00PM)

January 8: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC (5.00PM)

January 9: Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows (5.00PM)

January 9: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC (7.00PM)

January 10: Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC (2.00PM)

January 12: Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC (5.00PM)

January 12: Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers (7.00PM)

January 14: Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan (2.00PM)

January 14: NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC (5.00PM)

January 15: East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC (5.00PM)

January 17: NEROCA FC vs Mohun Bagan (5.00PM)

January 17: Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows (7.00PM)

January 19: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (2.00PM)

January 19: Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC (5.00PM)

January 21: East Bengal vs Aizawl FC (5.00PM)

January 25: TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC (2.00PM)

January 25: Chennai City FC vs East Bengal (5.00PM)

January 26: Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC (5.00PM)

January 26: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers (7.00PM)

January 29: Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC (2.00PM)

January 31: Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan (7.00PM)

February 1: Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC (2.00PM)

February 1: East Bengal vs Indian Arrows (5.00PM)

February 2: Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA FC (5.00PM)

February 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs YTRAU FC (7.00PM)

February 7: Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows (2.00PM)

February 8: NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC (5.00PM)

February 8: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC (7.00PM)

February 9: Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC (5.00PM)

February 9: Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC (7.00PM)

February 11: Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC (2.00PM)

February 11: NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows (5.00PM)

February 12: Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (7.00PM)

February 13: East Bengal vs Punjab FC (5.00PM)

February 14: Mohun Bagan vs NEROCA FC (5.00PM)

February 15: Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC (5.00PM)

February 16: Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC (2.00PM)

February 16: TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC (5.00PM)

February 17: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal (7.00PM)

February 19: Churchil Brothers vs Real Kashmir FC (5.00PM)

February 21: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala (5.00PM)

February 22: Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan (5.00PM)

February 23: Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows (2.00PM)

February 23: TRAU FC vs East Bengal (5.00PM)

February 23: Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC (7.00PM)

February 28: Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC (5.00PM)

February 29: East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers (5.00PM)

February 29: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC (7.00PM)

March 1: Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC (2.00PM)

March 1: TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan (5.00PM)

March 3: Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC (5.00PM)

March 3: Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal (7.00PM)

March 4: Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC (2.00PM)

March 4: TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers (5.00PM)

March 5: Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC (5.00PM)

March 7: Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC (5.00PM)

March 8: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows (2.00PM)

March 9: Real Kashmir FC vs East Bengal (2.00PM)

March 9: Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC (5.00PM)

March 10: NEROCA FC vs Punjab FC (5.00PM)

March 14: Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC (2.00PM)

March 14: NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC (5.00PM)

March 15: Punjab FC vs Aizaw; FC (2.00PM)

March 15: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan (5.00PM at Salt Lake Stadium)

March 15: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows (7.00PM)

March 20: TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (5.00PM)

March 21: Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC (2.00PM)

March 21: Indian Arrows vs Mohun Bagan (5.00PM)

March 22: Punjab FC vs Churchil Brothers (2.00PM)

March 22: East Bengal vs Chennai City FC (5.00PM)

April 3: Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers (7.00PM)

April 4: Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (2.00PM)

April 4: Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC (5.00PM)

April 5: East Bengal vs NEROCA FC (5.00PM)

April 5: Chennai City FC vs Punjab FC (7.00PM)