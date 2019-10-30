All teams of I-League side Minerva Punjab FC were renamed to Punjab Football Club, the club announced on Wednesday. In a tweet, the defending champions of junior league and elite league stated that they will now be known as Punjab Football Club (PFC) as per the agreement with RoundGlass Sports Private Ltd, a statement from the club said.

According to a report in IANS, the name change is because the team is part of RoundGlass Sports’ expansion of their youth and grassroots football talent program which includes the players of Minerva Punjab Football Club’s Champion Under-11 to Under-18 teams.

“All teams of Minerva Punjab Football Club (MPFC), the sole representatives of Punjab and former champions of the I-League, and defending champions of Junior League and Elite League, shall now be known as Punjab Football Club (PFC),” read the tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

All teams of Minerva Punjab Football Club (MPFC), the sole representatives of Punjab and former champions of the I-League, and defending champions of Junior League and Elite League, shall now be known as Punjab Football Club (PFC). pic.twitter.com/IcUmtXBdmP — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@minervapunjabfc) October 30, 2019

The players are already training under the UEFA/AFC/AIFF certified coaches at RoundGlass Sports, the statement said.

Minerva were crowned champions of I-League in 2017-18 season. The junior teams of Minerva have dominated the youth circuit and have won all the junior national league titles including those of the AIFF U-13, U-15 and U-18 leagues conducted by AIFF over the last four years. Minerva Punjab has won the (U-15) junior national league title for the last four years consecutively.