With the nation-wide lockdown extended further, the remaining 28 matches of the I-League are in line to get cancelled, with an official decision likely to be out by Thursday. If that happens, East Bengal will be officially declared winner of the 2019-20 edition as they had already clinched the title with four rounds left.

A top official of the All India Football Federation revealed that a formal decision to call off the remaining matches of the I-League is expected to be taken in a video call meeting day after.

“Most probably the remaining I-League matches are going to be cancelled. As of now, no decision has been taken and the announcement is expected after the meeting likely for day after tomorrow,” the AIFF official said. Also Read - AIFF President Praful Patel Confirms Talks of Rescheduling FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020.

All India Football Federation understands and prioritises the importance of human health and life, an area which AIFF will never compromise upon. The AIFF will take a stock of the situation in the last week of March, and take a decision abiding by directives from relevant authorities at that juncture.

All Hero I-League matches have been suspended from March 15, 2020 onwards. Furthermore, all Hero Second Division, Hero Youth Leagues, Golden Baby Leagues, as well as, National Competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect. As announced earlier, the Hero Indian Super League final will be played behind closed doors.