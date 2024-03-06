‘I Look Up To Virat Kohli Because We Have Similar Batting Positions’, Said Jemimah Rodrigues After DC vs MI Heroics

Home

Delhi Capitals are currently on the top of points table and the side will now face UP Warriorz on March 08 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues is making headlines after his unbeaten knock of 96* runs against Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded match of Women’s Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The star batter revealed that he follows Virat Kohli’s strategy while batting.

Her star-studded performance was laced with eight boundaries and three maximums. Her efforts along with skipper Meg Lanning’s 53 guided DC to a competitive total of 192/4.

“I really look up to Kohli because we have similar batting positions, the way he goes about the game, runs well, intent – even if he hits sixes, he hits in gaps – so if he hits well then it’s either 2 or 4 or 6 – that is what I try as well” said Jemimah Rodrigues to Espn Cricinfo.

Chasing a target of 193, Mumbai got off to a miserable start as Marizanne Kapp bowled Yastika Bhatia for 6 in the first over of the innings. In the next over Shikha Pandey sent Nat Sciver-Brunt packing for 5 runs.

Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur displayed some top shots thumping Delhi bowlers before the Mumbai Indians captain fell prey to Marizanne Kapp for 6. In the 4th over Matthews cracked back-to-back two boundaries off Shikha Pandey.

Jess Jonassen then put an end to Matthews’ blistering knock as she sent Mumbai player packing after scoring 29 off 17 balls.

Amelia Kerr then shifted gear as she slammed one boundary and a six before losing her wicket to Titas Sadhu in the 9th over. New batter Amanjot Kaur kept the scoreboard ticking while hammering boundaries at every loose ball. S Sajana then hammered Arundhati Reddy for 20 runs in the over. However even after some brisk knocks Mumbai failed to finish the line and suffered a 29-run defeat against home team Delhi.

