19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal is missing tennis having been confined to his house with both the men and women tour suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Spaniard, in an Instagram Live chat with fellow professionals Roger Federer and Andy Murray, says it's difficult for him to make out why tennis isn't being allowed but fully understands the decision taken in the backdrop of the ongoing critical situation.

"It's true I don't understand very well because we cannot play tennis when many people are going to work and even more so in our sport, where we keep at a large and safe distance and we play on opposite sides of the court," Nadal said.

He added, “But I understand that we are in a very critical situation, that the government is dealing with something unprecedented and I also understand that the last thing they think of is who can train and who cannot train. I understand the situation and obviously there are many things that are not logical but you have to accept the rules.”

The world No. 2 though misses playing and is maintaining his fitness routine in the meantime.

“I am not playing tennis, I do not have a court at home and I miss it a little,” Nadal said. “I am sticking to my physical routines. From the gym of my academy they were able to bring me some machines when lockdown began so I try to work a little in the morning, a little in the afternoon. It is very important to have both the head and the body focused and it is what I am trying to do at all times.”

Federer, who underwent a knee surgery in February, says it’s getting better now.

“I’ve been hitting a bit against a wall, (doing) rehab with the knee,” Federer said. “It’s OK, I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower, now it’s getting better again but I have plenty of time. There is no stress, no rush. If there is anything positive that’s the only thing really. I just want the knee to be good, it doesn’t matter when I return.”