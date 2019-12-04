Former India international and Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji has hit back at Farokh Engineer for his remarks in which he questioned the credentials of the committee, calling it a waste of time.

Edulji’s retort came on Wednesday during the Dilip Sardesai memorial in Mumbai where Engineer was also present.

“I just heard Farokh saying Parsis don’t have a dirty bone in their body,” Edulji said. “I would like to know, you spoke a lot about the current selectors, in that statement you passed a snide remark about me. I would like to tell you, I played 20 Test matches too, so that is not little cricket I played. You said she (Edulji) has hardly played any cricket..”

Defending CoA, Edulji said it covered a lot of ground and the success of current Indian and women cricket team is a proof of the work done by them. “CoA was brought in with a purpose. We covered a lot of ground, we tried to improve the standard of cricket, the infrastructure. The players have benefited a lot and that’s why the performance of the teams — both men and women — have been outstanding. I think we could have done more,” she said.

Engineer, a former India wicketkeeper-batsman, had said, “I speak my mind. I said something that the CoA was a waste of time and I meant that. I don’t think much came out of it (CoA) really and the money that was paid or spent — (in) crores — could have been better utilised grassroots cricket in the country.”

He continued, “There was nothing personal against you (Diana Edulji). About the selectors I spoke earlier and there was reason for that comment.”

Edulji also expressed her happiness that former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the BCCI president which she said what Lodha panel wanted. “I am glad that it’s now run by a cricketer. That’s what Justice (RM) Lodha (panel) wanted, to let the cricketers have a say. Let’s hope that they do well,” she said.