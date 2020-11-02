Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu took to her Twitter handle and gave a strong during the times of Coronavirus. She said that she has decided to retire from the negativity, unrest, and the constant state of fear. Adding further, she said that she wants to retire from the substandard hygiene standards and the lacklustre attitude towards the virus. Also Read - 'Why Will I Have Problems With my Parents?' PV Sindhu Denies Family Rift After Leaving National Camp

Labeling the pandemic as an ‘eye-opener’, Sindhu said that she was not in the right frame of mind for some time now and wanted to let her feelings out. In a philosophical state of mind, she said that she can train hard and beat top opponents, but she does not know how to beat the invisible virus. Also Read - World Champion PV Sindhu Withdraws From Denmark Open 2020

In the end, she said that not being able to represent the country in the Denmark Open was the ‘last straw’.

“I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That’s why I’, writing today to tell you that I’m done. It’s understandable if you’re shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learned about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too,” India’s only shuttler to have won a Silver medal at Olympics, wrote.

This is a very unexpected piece of news as she was expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics next year. Fan reactions have already started pouring in.