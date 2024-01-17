Home

Sports

‘I Should Be Selected’: Mohammed Shami Speaks On Inclusion In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

‘I Should Be Selected’: Mohammed Shami Speaks On Inclusion In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Mohammed Shami has not played a single game after India's loss in the final of ODI World Cup 2023. The pacer will likely to feature in the third Test match against England.

'I Should Be Selected': Mohammed Shami Speaks On Inclusion In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: India veteran speedster Mohammed Shami opened up on his inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to start from June 2 hosted by the US and West Indies. India will play their opener clash against Ireland on June 5 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in US.

Trending Now

Shami is currently on the road to recovery the speedster has missed an ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan and he will also miss the first two Tests against England which is set to be played later this year.

You may like to read

Several reports are claiming that Shami will make a comeback from the 3rd Test match of the 5-match Test series. Shami believed that whoever will play well in IPL should be picked for the T20 World Cup 2024

“There’s still a lot of time. There’s an IPL before that. Whoever is playing well should be picked for the T20 World Cup. It’s important to be selecting the team basis the combination. If I’m performing well, I should be selected. Who will say no to the World Cup?” Shami told News24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.