India pacer Deepak Chahar became the toast of the nation after his sensational match-winning spell against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I. The right-arm pacer picked up a hat-trick and ended with surreal figures of six for seven runs helping India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs at Nagpur and clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1. In the process, Chahar’s became the first Indian to pick a hat-trick in Men’s T20Is. The figures were also the best in Men’s T20I history, with the previous best being Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis’ six for eight runs against Zimbabwe in September 2012.

The brilliant performance also meant Chahar bagged the Man of the match and series awards. While the world lavished praise on the pacer, Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti, who has been always supportive of her brother, lauded his hat-trick in an Instagram post. “So so so so so proud of you To the hat-trick and best figure 3.2-0-7-6 in international t20 OMG..I still have goosebumps @deepak_chahar9 love you brother more power to you #bleedblue #IndiaVsBangladesh #IndianCricketTeam,” read her post.

“Rohit told me I will use you as a Jasprit Bumrah today. I will bowl you in the crucial overs and that was motivating for me. I love it when I am given responsibility under pressure because that makes me feel that I am being trusted. I feel bad when nobody trusts me. To get that confidence from the captain felt good at that stage of the game,” Chahar told IANS in an interview on Monday.

“Playing in Chennai has helped a lot. In Chennai there is a lot of dew and sweat and I have made mistakes and bowled no-balls in those situations, but I learnt from that. I have learnt from that experience on what to bowl in these situations and how to go about the job,” he said.