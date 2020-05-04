Mithali Raj, who took retirement from T20 last year to prolong her ODI career, feels she still has some batting left in her and needs a few good sessions to get back in rhythm. Raj also stressed on the importance of being fit at her age. Also Read - COVID-19: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Among Stars in Online Concert to Raise Funds

"Fitness, at my age, is something I need to consciously and constantly keep up. I know I can't forget my skill. I still have some batting in me. I might need a few sessions to get my rhythm going," she was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

The veteran cricketer also said that other teams do not take India lightly anymore and come well-prepared.

“Teams don’t take us lightly anymore and come prepared for us,” she said.

The 37-year-old cricketer also said that beating heavyweights like Australia and England consistently in the T20Is has given the side a lot of confidence and made them a team to beat.

“Consistently beating the best sides in the world be it Australia in the ODIs or England in the T20Is has given us the confidence that we too are a side to beat,” she added.

The India ODI skipper also thanked coach WV Raman for helping her keep fit despite the coronavirus lockdown.

“Some of us have running space while others like me have to manage within the restricted spaces indoors, so our trainers are adapting routines for us. (Coach) WV Raman is trying to be creative with our skill training regimen,” she said.