New Delhi: India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes the Indian team can pick two more teams and win any tournament in the world. India has a potent bench strength and the same has been palpable in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. A lot of young players are rising through the ranks and they have taken giant strides.

The young players have got a lot of exposure while playing in the Indian Premier League and the level of competition has helped these players grow in confidence. The players are getting the exposure of playing with and against one of the best in the business and they are also getting the opportunity to play under the best coaches.

The players are growing in confidence and the same has been palpable in their performance. Furthermore, Rahul Dravid has done a fine job in getting the best out of the young players. Dravid has worked brilliantly with the Under-19 and India A team and has guided the young players on the right track.

“Our roles are very clear, even in the main team. With the kind of talent, the Indian team posses right now, I think we can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world,” Pandya told before the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Pandya added that he wants to enjoy the bad days of his career and learn from them.

“I understand that in life you have to keep growing. As a cricketer and a person, you need to keep growing. My process is just growing as a human being. You tend to make mistakes, you fail, but I like to celebrate my failures. I like to celebrate my bad days, it is a part of the sport and it teaches you a lot of things. I like to remember it,” he added.

India was skittled out for 225 runs in the third ODI after they made as many as six changes to the playing XI.