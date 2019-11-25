For the first time since the heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, India skipper Virat Kohli has finally broken his silence and said that he believed all along that he would carry his bat through in the match.

In an exclusive chat with India Today, Kohli revealed that he always knew that the team would require him to stand up in one game and that he would come not out and see India off that tough phase. He also goes on to blame his ego for feeling that way.

Speaking of dealing with pressure and failures, Kohli said, “Of course, I am human and even I feel the pressure and there is no denying that.”

Adding further he said, “Deep within I believed the team would need me to stand up and deliver in one of the games. I believed that I would come not out, but that was my inner ego.”

India lost the semi-finals by 18 runs and was knocked out of the tournament. Kohli managed to score merely one run off six balls.

Chasing 240 to win and make the finals, India was reduced to five for three. With their backs to the wall, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 116-run-stand before Jadeja departed for a fighting 77 off 59 balls.

For the Kiwis, Matt Henry scalped three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers, while Boult and Santner picked two wickets apiece.