Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers are two one of the finest batsmen of their generation. The duo, who are teammates with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have also formed cricket’s most adorable friendship.

In a recent talk show titled ‘Breakfast With Champions’, Ab de Villiers spoke about his relation with Virat Kohli and his wife, popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In the interview, the former South African cricketer lauded Kohli, calling him one of the best cricketers ever.

De Villiers revealed how Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma shared an adorable rapport with his wife and kids. Both the families spent close time with each other during the recently concluded IPL campaign.

“We were neighbours. If it wasn’t for the mosquitoes here, we would’ve left our doors open and probably would’ve shared a big room. Anushka’s here all the time, my family is there, the kids are running around,” de Villiers said.

“The kids were knocking on his door, early in the morning waking him up. He would let them in and would have coffee together. They were so good with the kids. We spent hours in the pool together, everyone just jumping and diving, and they’re so chilled.”

De Villiers also opened up about Kohli’s caring nature and revealed how the RCB skipper would take care of everything for him and even gifted him with things he liked.

“I’m scared of saying anything to him now because. If I say like, ‘Oh, I like your shoes.’ The next minute he organizes me those shoes. I’m like, ‘Virat, just stop it’. He looks after everyone.

“Once I was like, ‘My phone is flat again.’ ‘Oh, you need a power bank. There you go.’ Now it’s mine. He’s ridiculous, man.”

“I told him I like coffee the other day. Now I’m getting an espresso machine- he’s ordered on Amazon. It’s being delivered tomorrow,” de Villiers laughed.