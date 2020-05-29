Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif recalled an incident involving Rahul Dravid during a match in 1996 in Sharjah. It was the third ODI between India and Pakistan when Dravid was given out after the umpire thought he had edged a delivery from Mushtaq Ahmed. Latif added after Dravid was given out, he had asked the former if he was out, to which his response was ‘no’. Also Read - Rahul Dravid is The Toughest Batsman I've Ever Bowled to: Varun Aaron

“They played against us in Sharjah. Rahul, unfortunately, was caught behind. Mushtaq Ahmed bowled a delivery and made a huge appeal. We appealed alongside him, he was given out. After the match, Dravid asked ‘was I out’, and I said ‘no, brother, Mushtaq tang karta hai bohot (It’s Musthaq’s habit to appeal),” Latif said in a YouTube show called ‘Caught Behind’. Also Read - Bio-Secure Venues a Bit Unrealistic, Impossible For Everyone to do it: Rahul Dravid

Dravid was dismissed by Ahmed for three and India was bowled out for 233, chasing Pakistan’s 272 as the Aameer Sohail-led side won the match by 38 runs. Also Read - Rahul Dravid’s words kept me going before India selection: Mayank Agarwal

Latif also recalled Dravid’s Test debut a couple of months later at Lord’s against England.

“Both Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly had made their debuts in England and incidentally we were also there at that point of time in 1996. We met with the entire team when the Prime Minister invited us for lunch. I met these two young cricketers. They both played well,” Latif said.