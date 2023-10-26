Home

Maxwell walked into bat only in the 40th over of the Australian innings and smashed 106 runs off 44 deliveries comprising 8 sixes and 9 boundaries.

New Delhi, Oct 25: Ex Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was in awe after Glenn Maxwell set the stage on fire with his fastest ODI World Cup century in 40 balls playing against Netherlands, here on Wednesday.

Talking to Star Sports after the first inning, Gavaskar looked electrified watching Maxwell’s innings.

“This one (Reverse hit) has got to be one of the greatest cricketing shots. It’s gone for six. It should be a 12. The bowling after that got a bit rattled because they just didn’t know where to bowl. It was an incredible effort. He had an average of 12, to score the runs that he did and at the rate at which he did. It was amazing,” said Gavaskar.

“I took 40 balls to get off the mark. He has scored a hundred in 40 balls, amazing, amazing,” he added.

Maxwell was going through a lean patch in India as he had managed just 49 runs in the first 4 matches for Australia. However, Maxwell looked in complete control, dominating the V part of the ground with some blistering shots behind the wicket.

He learned from that, trying to launch the first ball into the stands. He was in control from Ball 1. And then once he put the foot down, like we have seen many times in his career, it’s absolute madness, an absolute six fest,” said Watson lauding Maxwell

“He can hit wherever he wants, no bowler can bowl to him with control. It’s outrageous, absolutely show. Everyone was so lucky to be here today. He got his second fifty in 13 balls. It boggles your mind to realise that you can actually see something like that,” he added.

