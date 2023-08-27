Home

‘I Understand Everyone Wants To See Him; But Will Not Overuse,’ Says Tata Martino On Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has expressed his opinion about resting Argentine legend Lionel Messi in some games this season despite his sensational run for David Beckham’s co-owned club.

The 36-year-old striker has been in outstanding form since his arrival at the MLS side after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. Messi also helped Inter Miami to win their first Leagues Cup title. The striker scored 10 goals and also provided one assist in seven games he played in that tournament.

In the US Open semi-final win over FC Cincinnati the FIFA 2022 World Cup winner also provided two assists and also made his MLS debut on August 26, Saturday. Messi scored a goal in a 2-0 win over NY Red Bulls.

The ace striker came in as a substitute player in his debut game for Inter Miami, where he played around 36 minutes before playing 78 minutes in the next game.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute in the debut game for Inter Miami, playing 36 minutes before playing 78 minutes in the next game. He then played every minute of their next six games, including two extra times.

Messi started on the bench against the NY Red Bulls on Saturday and came on in the 60th minute. After the win over NY Red Bulls, Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has expressed his thoughts on 36-year-old Messi’s workload.

Saying on Favian Renkel Martino said, “I understand everyone wants to see [Lionel Messi] play…we are not to overuse the player…we can’t be swayed by what the people want.”

The ace striker is also set to miss the next three games for Inter Miami in September as he will join the Argentina national team.

