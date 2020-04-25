Considering the future of the youth as an important factor for the development of a nation, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev wants schools to reopen first as education is necessary and said that cricket and football can wait. Also Read - Lockdown Eases: Centre Clarifies Order, Delhi, Assam, Gujarat Wary of Reopening Shops Right Away

"I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation. So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually, " he told Sports Tak.

Kapil also spoke of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of resumption of Indo-Pak cricket matches to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic and said that if one wants to raise funds, stop activities at the border and use the money to build hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis.

“If you need the money then you should stop the activities at the border. The money which will be spent can be used to build hospitals and schools. If we really need money than we have so many religious organizations, they should come forward. It is their responsibility. We offer so much when we visit the religious shrines, so they should help the government,” he said.

From Sreesanth to Sunil Gavaskar, Akhtar’s proposal has not been considered appropriate by any former Indian cricketers.