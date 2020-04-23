Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has thrown light on how he became an Arsenal supporter after watching legendary footballer Thierry Henry on TV Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Inspirational Video With Positive Message to Beat COVID-19 Lockdown Blues

Ranveer is a football fan and he has time and again spoken about his love for the beautiful game.

Once Premier League matches started being beamed live in India, Ranveer was attracted two clubs – Arsenal and Chelsea. In the years to come, it was the Arsene Wenger-coached Gunners who went on to play some 'insane football' and the arrival of French talisman Henry, sealed the deal.

“Around the turn of the century, India started to telecast live Premier League matches, and we were immediately hooked,” Ranveer said. “To be very honest, I have not spoken about this before – it was around then that I was most attracted to two teams – Arsenal and Chelsea. In the years to follow on the advent of Premier League Football in India, Arsenal started playing some really insane football.”

“Two clinchers for me – In school I was in red house, so when I had a choice between blue and red, I prefer wearing Red. Second thing, I wanted to be a guy like Thiery Henry – I wanted to be someone whose every pore was exuding swagger,” he added.

Ranveer will be sharing his experience alongside fellow Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Star Sports’ Football United, a show that sees some of the biggest names from the world of football and celebrities who follow the game regale the fans with their stories and opinions.

While Ranveer is the brand ambassador of Premier League in India, Arjun is the brand ambassador of Chelsea in the country and they have together for a special segment on Chelsea TV to be broadcast on April 23.

The duo will share with the fans their football memories including favourite players, and the Arsenal vs Chelsea rivalry.