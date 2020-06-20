More than a year after stepping aside from cricket, former left-handed middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh revealed why he retired from the game. Yuvraj said that when life is at a fast pace, one does not realise but a lot of things have already happened while you are at home for the past 2-3 months. He admitted that he had realised that he was dragging things. Also Read - BCCI to Review IPL Sponsorship With Chinese Companies Including Vivo, Other Deals Under Scanner After Galwan Clash

"When you are at a fast pace in life you don't realise a lot of things and suddenly you are like what has happened here and I am sitting here at home for 2-3 months, obviously for a different reasons. I have got to a stage when cricket was not helping me mentally, I always wanted to play cricket but it was not helping me in a good state of mind. I was dragging myself and thinking 'when do I have to retire, should I retire, should I not retire, should I play for another season'," recalled the 38-year-old during a recent chat with Gaurav Kapur.

"I miss the game sometime but more often I do not miss it because I have played for so many years. I get so many messages for fans, so much love that I feel really blessed. More than anything the respect the game has given you, and if you are happy with that respect you have earned for the last 20 years I think it's the right time to move on. So, I think the day I retired I was free, it was a very emotional moment, I can't put that in word but certainly, I feel free after that, mentally very happy. I hadn't slept since many years and I tried to sleep really well," he further added.