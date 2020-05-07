With no cricket due to the coronavirus lockdown, India skipper Virat Kohli, who is spending most of his time indoors, said he would be in a good position to start from where he left when things normalise and cricket resumes. Also Read - 'As an Opening Batter, It’s so Exciting For Myself': Joe Burns

Kohli said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, "I am keeping myself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left."

From spreading awareness among citizens about social distancing to chatting with fellow cricketers, Kohli is making the most of his time away from cricket to stay upbeat and in good spirits.

During this period, Kohli got a haircut from his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The video was loved by his ardent fans and it went viral.

The skipper also speaks about the importance of staying at home, finding motivation and focusing on fitness and training despite the limited conditions.