Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who formally took over as the 39th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, pledged his support to Virat Kohli and promised the Team India captain that all possible support will be given to make his life “easier and not difficult.”

“I will speak to him tomorrow (Thursday). He is the most important man in Indian cricket as captain of India. I look it at that way. So, we will have a word with him and as I said we will support him in every possible way, he wants to make this team the best in the world. It has been a great team to be honest with the way they have played in the last three to four years,” said Ganguly while addressing the media at the BCCI’s headquarters in Mumbai.

Ganguly also informed that he will have a meeting with the team management which also includes head coach Ravi Shastri.

“It will be a proper discussion and everything will be mutually discussed but be rest assured, we are here to make their life easier, not make their life difficult. Everything is on the basis of performance,” he said.

“Performance is the most important thing and will decide the future of Indian cricket. Virat is the most important man in the entire context. We will support him, we will listen to him. I have been a captain myself so I understand. Mutual respect will be there, opinions and discussions will be there and we will do what is best for the game.”

Ganguly, who had highlighted that India have not won an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy, brought out the topic once again. “Yes you can say that they have not won a World Cup but you don’t win a World Cup every time. Hopefully, we will support him, whatever he wants and we will make sure Indian cricket goes ahead smoothly,” he said.

He crushed any rumours of split captaincy which have been doing the rounds post the ICC World Cup 2019. “I don’t think this question arises. India is winning at the moment. They are probably the best team in the world,” he added.

Kohli had said that he wanted five Test centres which would raise the turnout for matches. Quizzed about the issue, Ganguly said: “In terms of Test venues, we have a lot of states, lot of venues, so we will have to sit with him (Kohli) and see what he wants and take it forward.”