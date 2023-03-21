Home

I Will Request Modi Sahab To Let Cricket Happen Between India and Pakistan: Shahid Afridi

I Will Request Modi Sahab To Let Cricket Happen Between India and Pakistan: Shahid Afridi. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that he will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

The ex Pakistan international, who participated in the Legends League Cricket with Asia Lions told that he will request PM Modi to let cricket happen between the two countries.

“I will request Modi sahab to let cricket happen between both countries,” Afridi told as quoted by The Indian Express on the side-lines of LLC.

India didn’t play a bilateral series with Pakistan since 2012 and the Pakistan players are also not allowed to compete in the Indian Premier League as well as the WPL. In recent times, BCCI are not willing to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and wants the tournament to be held at a neutral venue.

What can we do if we want to befriend someone and he does not talk to us? There is no doubt that the BCCI is a very strong board, but when you are strong, you have more responsibility. You don’t try to make more enemies, you need to make friends. When you make more friends, you become stronger,” Afridi said.

“I would not say weak, but some answers came from the front (BCCI) as well”, Afridi responded whether the PCB is a weak board or not.

Shaheen Afridi’s father-in-law also said that he still have friends in the Indian team and whenever they meet, they always a lovely time.

“I still have friends in the Indian team when we meet, we discuss, the other day I met Raina and I asked for a bat, he gave me a bat,” he said.

