”I Will Take Virat Kohli’s Wicket To My Grave”, Australia Captain Pat Cummins Reveals His ‘Deathbed Moment”

Currently a second-string Australian side are playing a 5-match T20I series against a young Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav. The Men in Blue lead the series by 2-0 and only need a victory to clinch it.

Pat Cummins' celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket during the ICC World Cup 2023 Final. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Australia’s ODI World Cup winning skipper, Pat Cummins has revealed his ‘deathbed moment’ in a recent interaction. The speedster said that he would take Virat Kohli’s wicket, which he scalped during the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on 19th November in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

“On your deathbed, in 70 years time, what is the moment you will think of from that final?” asked columnist and author Peter FitzSimons.

“I think the Virat Kohli wicket …,” replied Cummins.

In the pre-match press-conference, Cummins desired that he would love to shut 1 lakh fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium and he did just that.

“I was obviously very pumped. And then we’re in the huddle after that wicket, and Steve Smith says, “Boys, listen to the crowd for a second.” And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; 100,000 Indians there, and it was so quiet. I’ll savour that moment for a long time,” Cummins said.

Batting first, India huffed and puffed to manage a score of 240 runs after 50 overs of play, despite of getting a good start in the first 11 overs of the game.

Australia in reply were spearheaded by Travis Head, who scored a brilliant 120-ball 137 to take the Aussies home and powered the team to their 6th ODI World Cup. Australia are the only team in the world to have clinched World Titles in every format of the game. Earlier this year, they won the ICC World Test Championship, beating India at the summit clash in England.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.