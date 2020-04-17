Sachin Tendulkar’s memorable six off Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup is a moment forever etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans, but the former Pakistan pacer pointed out how Indians neglect the times he got their favourite batsman out. Shoaib further added that had he known the six would become so famous among the Indian masses, he’d have no problems letting Tendulkar take him for many more of those. Also Read - Ex Manchester United Star Phil Neville Was a 'Cricketing Genius' Who Could Have Been 'England's Sachin Tendulkar or Ricky Ponting': Andrew Flintoff

"Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion [during the 2003 ICC World Cup] as it makes them really happy. If I had known that one six makes 1.3 billion people happy, then I would have let him hit me for a six every day," Shoaib said.

Calling Tendulkar one of the best to ever hold a bat, Shoaib said he enjoyed bowling to the former India batsman. "I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But I dismissed him 12-13 times as well," he said.

Those claims however are false, as Shoaib dismissed Tendulkar eight times in international cricket – five times in ODIs and thrice in Tests. In fact, Shoaib dealt Tendulkar his first golden duck in int’l cricket and even dismissed Tendulkar once in an IPL match playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

In 2011, when Shoaib’s autobiography had released, he had stirred a good bit of controversy by claiming in his book that Tendulkar once trembled while facing Shoaib in a Test in 2006 in Faisalabad. “We bounced the ball at him and were able to unnerve him. I returned to the dressing room that first day with the knowledge that Sachin was not comfortable facing fast and rising ball. He was distinctly uncomfortable against me. That was enough to build on,” Shoaib had written.

“I bowled (Sachin) a particularly fast ball which he, to my amazement didn’t even touch. He walked away! That was the first time, I saw him walk away from me — that, too, on the slow track at Faisalabad. It got my hunting instincts up and in the next match I hit him on the head and he couldn’t score after that.”

Shoaib’s claims were backed by his former teammate Shahid Afridi. However, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, under whom Shoaib made his debut, later revealed that it was the pacer himself who had second thoughts about bowling to Tendulkar after he had upper-cut him over point during his masterful knock of 98 in the 2003 World Cup match in Centurion.

“I remember Shoaib Akhtar walked up to the captain and said “I’m not able to bowl; I won’t bowl. We had never heard of such a thing. A bowler refusing to bowl after getting hit for fours and sixes. After that six, Shoaib’s confidence in that match had shattered,” Wasim had said.