India vs West Indies: It is no secret that former West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards is a big fan of India captain Virat Kohli. That was once again evident for everyone to see when Kohli played an uncharacteristic shot to find a boundary. It was not one of his trademark shots, but the way he executed it stunned Viv. Holder was bowling when Kohli made room for himself by moving towards the leg side to open up the off. He was successful as he timed the ball brilliantly from the middle of the bat and it went for a boundary. Sir Viv, who was in the comm box said, ‘I Would Have Liked to Play That Shot When I Was Playing”.

Sir Vivian Richards on Virat Kohli: ‘I would have liked to play that shot when I was playing.’ Virat Kohli scored his 43rd ODI Hundred, became the first player to score 20,000+ runs in a decade. This was his 9th ODI Hundred v West Indies. @RCBTweetspic.twitter.com/0EOfl4UBha — OpIndia Cricket (@OpIndiaCricket) August 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Kohli registered his 43rd ODI ton as he powered India to victory.

” I didn’t want to disappoint you (Ian Bishop) further, you asked about the conversion rate (*laughs*). Jokes apart, last few matches, I presented a challenge to myself. The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. But he certainly presented a strong case for himself. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Really good tempo, good really character. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation while bagging the Man of the Match and Series award.