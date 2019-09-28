It was sportsmanship at its best on Day 1 of the ongoing IAAF Athletics World Championships as Guinea-Bissau’s Braima Suncar Dabo helped his exhausted opponent cross the finishing line in the 5000-meter event. Aruba’s Jonathan Busby was tired and seemed like he did not have it in him to finish the race, but that is when he surprisingly found support from his rival.

Dabo was in his strides running, but once he realised his rival was struggling, he stopped his own race to help his opposition cross the finishing line. It was an act of sportsmanship that brought the entire stadium to stand up and applaud the gesture.

Here is the video:

Sport is about so much more than just your own performance. 👏👏 to Braima Suncar Dabo🇬🇼 and Jonathan Busby🇦🇼 at the #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/pYVeROMMYP — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 27, 2019

“Any athlete in that situation would do the same thing,” Dabo said through a translator.

“It was something normal to do, to help someone from another country, because (Busby) was representing his country as well.” All Busby said was “thank you,” Dabo added.

Busby and Dabo are the only athletes representing their nation. They were allowed to participate under special invitations that permit countries without strong track programs to send a solitary athlete to the championships, despite the athlete not meeting the qualifying standards.

This is the 17th edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships. The event will take place from September 27 to October 6 in Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium.