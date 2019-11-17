The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will now be known as World Athletics, a statement on their website said on Sunday.

The international governing body posted on the website, saying: “We’re now World Athletics.”

“Welcome to the new World Athletics website, the place to come for all things about our wonderful sport. We’ll be bringing you new features about athletes and the sport, as well as making it easier to find the things we know you love,” said a release on their website.

“From information about our events and news about our amazing athletes, to the rules of the sport, historical stats and features to inspire you to be active, it’s all here. Over the coming months, we’ll be adding more content and continuing to improve the organisation of the content,” concluded the release.