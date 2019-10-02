Annu Rani of India finished eighth in the final of the women’s javelin throw in the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 on Tuesday.

Annu had entered the final bettering her own national record with a throw of 62.43m and thus became the first Indian woman to reach javelin throw final at the world championships.

In the final, the 27-year-old recorded 59.25m in the first round followed by 61.12m and 60.20m that secured a top-eight finish giving her three more attempts. She then came up with efforts of 60.40m, 58.49m and 57.93m finishing eighth among the 12 finalists. “I have some technical faults and I will work on them and hopefully will do better. I am yet to qualify for the Olympic Games. I hope to make amends of my technical problems and qualify for the Olympics for which I have to throw 64m,” Annu said.

She continued, “The training in Europe helped me a lot, especially the stint in Czech Republic where I got a lot of chance to compete with top throwers and I got a lot of experience from there. Training under Uwe Hohn also helped in learning a lot. I want to do well for the country and my ultimate dream is an Olympic medal.”

Kelsey Lee Barber of Australia won the gold medal with recording a throw of 66.58m in the final round. Chinese duo of Liu Shiying (65.88m) and Lyu Huihui (65.49m) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.