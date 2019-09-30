The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finished seventh in the final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 with a season best effort in Doha. Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minute 15.77 seconds, finishing in the field of eight countries on Sunday.

The event which made its debut in the championships was won by the team of United States with a world record timing of 3:09.34.

Jamaica (3:11.78) took the silver while Bahrain (3:11.82) secured the bronze medal.

The timing was just slower than the 3:15.71 clocked by the Indian team when they won the gold at the Asian Games 2018.

Anas began the race in lane number 8 and early in the second leg, Vismaya was running last. Third leg runner Jisna ended up colliding with a second leg runner of another country after collecting the baton from Vismaya, that resulted in India losing pace and timing pushing them at the last spot. Noah led the recovery but India only managed to finish ahead of Brazil.

The Indian team had finished third in its heat and seventh overall on Saturday with a timing of 3:16.14 to qualify for the finals, which had ensured a Tokyo Olympics berth for the country.