England cricketer Ian Bell announced his retirement from professional cricket on Saturday evening. The five-time Ashes-winner – who played all his life for Warwickshire – will sign off from there.

"It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now," the 38-year-old said in a statement.

He said that his hunger and enthusiasm for the game will remain strong even after he leaves the game.

THE STATEMENT

“While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can’t keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself,” his statement read.

It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire. As a child, to play just once for either would have been enough for me, but to do so for the past 22 years is more than I could have ever wished for.

To have been part of an England Test team to reach number one in the world, to win five Ashes Series, one of which as Player of the Series, and an away Series in India is some return for a young lad who simply dreamt of batting at Edgbaston.

Bell made his Test debut way back in 2004. He played 118 Tests, 161 ODIs and 28 T20Is for England scoring 7727, 5416 and 188 runs respectively. Known for his ability as a Test match specialist, his highest score in the longest format is 235. He has 26 international centuries to his name.

The 38-year-old last played for England in 2015, but has been a regular for Warwickshire since then. He missed the whole of the 2019 season with an injury, but has struggled for runs this year with a top score of 28 in all formats.