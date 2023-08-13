Home

WI vs Ind: Crediting Kohli for the global impact he has had on the game, Bishop reckoned there are many outside India who switch on the TV to watch him.

WI v IND: Ian Bishop on Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Florida: India get ready to take on West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday and one of their key members would be missing the match. Former india captain Virat Kohli is not part of the T20I series as he has been granted a break ahead of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Kohli, who is arguably the best batter in the world, recieved praise from from former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop. Crediting Kohli for the global impact he has had on the game, Bishop reckoned there are many outside India who switch on the TV to watch him.

“We have to give alot of credit to Virat Kohli for the global impact he has. Many people outside India turn on their TV just to see Kohli’s batting,” Bishop said on OneCricket.

Bishop also went on to pick Kohli as the highest run-getter at the ODI WC in India later in the year.

He would now be a part of the Asia Cup squad and would join the camp ahead of the tournament. He would be the key to India’s fortunes this season.

In the ODI series in the Carribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first match while was rested in the next two. Kohli wasn’t named in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the Ireland series as well that starts on August 18.

Kohli’s future assignments are the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia and the ICC World Cup at home. Meanwhile, Kohli and Babar will face each other on September 2 in an Asia Cup game in Kandy.

They might also compete in the Super 4 stage based on how they go in the first round. Additionally, the fierce rivalry will also resume in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad. So, a lot to look forward to, fans would be hoping Kohli comes good.

