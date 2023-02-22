Home

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes Lyon should not try to bowl like Ashwin as he won't be able to. The Australian off-spinner should instead, try to find success in his own way.

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell gives advice to Australian bowlers after losing two consecutive tests against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Chappell reckons that Aussies spinners should not replicate what Indian star spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin did in the series.

Ashwin and Jadeja have picked up 31 wickets out of 40 in the ongoing test series against Australia. The off-spinner and the left-arm spinner, together, scalped 15 wickets in the first Test in Nagpur which India won by an innings and 132 runs. The second Test which was played on Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ashwin and Jadeja picked up 16. They are simply unstoppable in Indian conditions. They are one of the main reasons why India have not lost a Test series at home for a decade now.

“Too often they (opposition spinners) do try and replicate the skillset (of Aswin and Jadeja). Talking about Ashwin and Jadeja… They know exactly what to do in India. Ashwin is a damn fine bowler, doesn’t matter where he bowls. I’ve seen him bowl in Australia, he bowled extremely well. He is also very smart. He works out exactly what he’s gotta do. Jadeja doesn’t vary too much although he has learned a few things and has improved his bowling but he’s got the skillset that is perfect for India and the two of them work together,” Chappell said on ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell also said that it was Ashwin who bowled better but Jadeja walked away with seven wickets in Australia’s second innings. “In this game, I thought Ashwin bowled bloody well but Jadeja got the seven wickets but that’s the way it happens some days. I don’t think you can come and replicate what they do. Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin, he’s got to bowl like Nathan Lyon and he has tried to do that,” he added.

India will now face Australia for the third Test match which will be played at Holkar Stadium. India is currently leading with 2-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. This tournament is important for India to qualify for the World Test Championship 2023.

