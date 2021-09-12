London: There was massive talk around why India captain Virat Kohli did not play ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth Test at The Oval. Kohli’s India won the match and then plaudits who initially slammed the India captain took U-turns and hailed the move – some also calling it a masterstroke.Also Read - Parthiv Patel Makes Big Statement on Ajinkya Rahane After Failure in England

Ex-Australian stalwart Ian Chappell has finally weighed in on the subject and reckoned the management should look to fit in Ashwin and that would make India an even stronger side. He also said that is a scary prospect for oppositions. Also Read - Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - Who is Better White-Ball Captain? Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Salman Butt Weighs in

“The art of good selection is to be constantly looking for ways to make even a top-class team better. The priority is always to win the next match, but this should be achieved with one eye on the future. Tweaking the Indian middle order to accommodate the skills of Ashwin should be a priority for the selectors. It’s a scary thought for the other Test sides that Virat Kohli’s highly successful team can be improved,” he wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out at British Media For Targeting Indian Team Regarding Cancellation of Fifth Test

Calling it India’s best combination, the former Australian cricketer also wrote that Ashwin should be picked in the XI at all times. “India’s best combination includes R Ashwin. He is a fine bowler under all conditions, as he proved in Australia, so India need to find a way to fit him into the XI,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the senior spinner has been picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In recent times, he has not played too many international white-ball games, and hence his selection was a surprise for quite a few experts.