Ian Chappell On Hardik Pandya: Sometimes I Think People Listen To The Medical Men Way Too Much

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell reckons that India should stop paying too much heed to what the medical team is saying about Hardik Pandya's fitness and the star India all-rounder should be drafted into the Test side for the WTC final.

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell lashed out at the medical team advising the Indian side on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has made a successful return to international cricket in the shorter formats of the game but reports suggest that he is still not fit to play Test matches for India. Given, Pandya’s ability to turn the match on its head, both with the bat and ball, Chappell reckons that even if the 29-year-old star India player is fit enough to bowl eight overs in two spells, India should draft him in the Test team, even more so for the World Test championship final (WTC 2023) set to be held in June in England.

“I think, as I keep saying they got to find a way to get Hardik Pandya into that side. I mean, in what I have seen that Pandya could bat in the top six and he gives you that extra pace bowler. Even if he can only give you, maybe eight overs in two spells during the day, he is still worthwhile playing and also he is a damn good fielder,” said Chappell in ESPNcricinfo’s Match Day Live right after the end of the fourth Test match.

“I mean, sometimes I think people listen to the medical men way too much. They will always be on the conservative side. If that’s the problem then they should tell the medical men to just go and work on being a doctor. If Pandya wants to play, he should be playing,” the former Australia captain further went on to add.

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 against Australia as the final Test match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ended in a draw. The hosts won the first two matches of the four-match series while the visitors came back strongly in the third Test in Indore that saw India fall like a pack of cards in the first innings.

By virtue of winning the series 2-1 and with Sri Lanka losing the first Test against New Zealand, India have booked their place in the WTC final along with Australia. These two sides will once again be up against each other with the final set to be played at the Kensington Oval from June 7 to 11.

