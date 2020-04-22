Calling the behaviour of the Australian team as ‘bullish’, former umpire Ian Gould on Wednesday revealed that at times, he would be surprised with their behaviour. Also Read - It's Been 13 Years And I'm Still Waiting For a Call From Chennai Super Kings: KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik

Touting the first Test between India and Australia at Adelaide Test as ‘surreal’, Gould said ‘it was like a war’. Also Read - Started Playing Cricket With Nobody Watching me: Rohit Sharma on IPL Behind Close Doors

“The first real incident during that time was Australia against India in Adelaide shortly after poor Phillip Hughes had passed away (in 2014). It was the most surreal game of cricket for two days that I have ever known. But for the next three days it was like a war out there,” Gould said as quoted by India Today. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Names Anil Kumble as Best Captain he Played Under

Gould, who was officiating that game, believed that the Australian team was out of control leading up to the ball-tampering scandal that shocked the cricketing world in 2018.

“I believe Australia was out of control leading up to the ball-tampering issues,” he said.

In the 2014 Adelaide Test, the hosts batted first and posted a mammoth 517. In reply, India managed 444 runs. In the second innings, Australia declared on 290 for five, leaving a target of 364 runs for India. The Kohli-led side fought hard but fell short by 48 runs.

Gould, who was one of the finest umpires, retired last year after the ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC has put all cricketing action on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the cricketers are keeping themselves busy by interacting with fans and fellow cricketing while staying at home.