Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's IBCC vs MUD at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski: After the success of ECS T10 Rome League, it's time to shift our focus and base to Bulgaria as ECS T10 – Bulgaria tournament kicked-off with a bang on Monday – September 7. In another exciting thrilling encounter of ECS T10 Bulgaria tournament – Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) will square off against MU Dons (MUD) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Tuesday – September 8. The T10 match between Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons will begin at 5:30 pm IST. This is the reverse fixture between both teams after they faced each other on Monday. Indo-Bulgarian came out on top against MU Dons in their first match and will look to do the double over their rivals in the upcoming contest. On the other hand, Dons will be on a mission to level the scores and finish on an even keel.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 toss between Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons will take place at 5.15 PM (IST) – September 8.

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain

Batsmen: Steve Jordaan, Zain Abidi, Gagandeep Singh

All-rounders: Sid Kulkarni (C), Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri (VC)

Bowlers: Arif Khan, Hamid Raza, Umar Naveed, Swarup Nagraj

IBCC vs MUD Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Steve Jordaan, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagaraj.

MU Dons: Sunny Talpur, Kiran Dasan, Zain Asif, Karthik Sreekumar, Saim Hussain (WK), Zain Abidi, Thiekshan Suresh, Asad-Ali Rehemtulla, Arif Khan, Umar Naveed.

IBCC vs MUD Squads

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC): Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri.

MU Dons (MUD): Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan.

