IBCC vs MUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Indo-Bulgarian CC get their campaign underway against Medical University Sofia in what will be the penultimate contest of the Day 1.

Overall, a total of five matches have been scheduled for Monday.

September 7 Schedule

#Match 1, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 2, Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 3, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 5, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 7:30 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian CC and Medical University Sofia will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – September 7.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

IBCC vs MUS My Dream11 Team

Ishan De Silva (captain), Bipin Gattapur (vice-captain), Nisarg Shah, Shafquat Khan, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yusuf, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Kevin D’souza, Delrick Vinu

IBCC vs MUS Squads

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Medical University Sofia: Kevin D’souza, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattapur, Nisarg Shah, Nikhil Oliviera, Delrick Vinu, Fawaz Khalid, Nithin Koppula, Aarush Sajjad, Gathsara Seekkuge, Sshivang Keshvala, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson

