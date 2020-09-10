IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's IBCC vs TUS at National Sports Academy: Chance for Indian Tuskers to exact revenge when they take on Indo-Bulgarian CC in what will be the fourth match of the day. In their previous meeting, Bulgarian CC registered a massive 119-run win. Batting first, Bulgarian posted a mammoth 173/1 in 10 overs.

In reply, Tuskers managed just 54/6.

Five matches have been scheduled for today.

September 10 Schedule

#Match 16, Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 17, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 18, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 19, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 20, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC , 8:00 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian CC and Indian Tuskers will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – September 10.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

IBCC vs TUS My Dream11 Team

B Tahiri (captain), F Mohammad (vice-captain), N Sunil, R Lazarus, P Mishra, H Lakov, N Varghese, A Harikumar, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine, H Raza

IBCC vs TUS Squads

Indian Tuskers CC: Arun Saj, Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Hamid Raza, Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran, Riyad Mia, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

